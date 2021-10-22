Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari exam 2021 starts tomorrow; check these exam day guidelines 

Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari exam 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection (RSMSSB) will conduct the patwari exam on October 23 and 24, 2021. The exam will be held to fill 5,378 vacant posts.

The board had earlier released the admit card for the exam and candidates can download the same at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The link for the download of admit cards is available on the official website.

RSMSSB Patwari exam is scheduled to be conducted on two consecutive days i.e. October 23 and 24 in two shifts — 8:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Those who clear all rounds of the exam and are selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 20,800 with allowances.

Candidates have to report to the exam centre one-and-a-half-hour before the exam. They have to bring their e-admit card along with one ID proof such as voter ID, Aadhaar card, passport, driving license etc. They also have to carry the latest passport size photo and a blue pen.

After the alleged discrepancies faced in the conduct of the REET exam, the state government will act vigilantly in the conducting of the patwari exam. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre within due time to avoid last minute hustle.

Wearing face masks is mandatory for all aspirants. Candidates are also allowed to carry transparent sanitiser bottles to the exam centre. Candidates have to follow all Covid-19 protocols and maintain social distancing at all times.