Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari exam 2021: Check detailed syllabus, exam pattern here

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur will conduct the patwari exam on October 23 and 24, 2021. The exam will be conducted on 5,378 posts. Those who clear all rounds and are finally selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 20,800 with allowances.
The examination will contain multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and ⅓ mark shall be deducted for every wrong answer. The exam will have 150 questions carrying two marks each. Candidates will be given a time schedule of three hours to complete the paper.
Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari exam 2021: Exam pattern
|Subject
|Approx. Weightage
|No. of questions
|Total marks
|General Science
(History, polity, geography of India, current affairs)
|25
|38
|76
|History, polity, geography, culture of Rajasthan
|20
|30
|60
|General English and Hindi
|15
|22
|44
|Mental ability, reasoning, basic numeracy
|30
|45
|90
|Basic computer
|10
|15
|30
|Total
|100
|150
|300
Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari exam 2021: Syllabus
The syllabus of Patwari exam is divided into five sections mentioned above. Candidates can check the detailed syllabus under these sections here:
General Science
- General fundamentals of science and daily science, human body, diet and nutrition, health care
- Important features and important historical events of the history of ancient and medieval India (from the middle of the 18th century to the present)
- Indian constitution, political system and governance, constitutional development
- Geographical features of India, environmental and ecological changes and their effects
- Current national events
General Science of Rajasthan
- Important historical events in the history of Rajasthan,
- Administrative set up of Rajasthan – governor, state legislative assembly, High Court, Rajasthan Public Service Commission, district administration, state human rights commission, state election commission, lokayukta, state information commission, public policy
- Socio-cultural issues.
- Freedom movement, mass awakening and political integration.
- Folk arts, paintings and handicrafts and architecture.
- Fairs, festivals, folk music and folk dance.
- Rajasthani culture and heritage, literature.
- Religious movements, saints and lokdevtas of Rajasthan
- Important tourist destination.
- Prominent personalities of Rajasthan.
General English
- Comprehension of unseen passage.
- Correction of common errors; correct usage.
- Synonym/ antonym.
- Phrases and idioms.
General Hindi
- Conjunction of given words and disjunction of words.
- Prefix and Suffix – Word structure by their combination and separation of prefix and suffix from words, their identification.
- To create the entire (Samasik) post, to hold the entire (Samasik) post.
- Meaning of word pairs.
- Synonyms and Antonyms.
- Word purification – Correct writing of given impure words.
- Sentence Correction – Correction of grammatical errors except spelling errors
- purification.
- A suitable word for the phrase.
- Terminology – Hindi words equivalent to English words related to administration.
- idioms and proverbs
Mental Ability
This section includes topics like making series/analogy. figure matrix questions. Classification., alphabet test, passage and conclusions, blood relations, coding-decoding, direction sense test, sitting arrangement, input-output, sumber Ranking and Time Square, making judgments, logical arrangement of words, inserting the missing character/number, mathematical operations, average, ratio, area and volume, percent, simple and compound interest, unitary method, profit and loss.
Basic computer
Characteristics of computers, computer organization including RAM, ROM, File System, Input devices, computer Software- Relationship between hardware and software, operating system MS-Office (exposure of word, excel/spreadsheet, powerpoint)
