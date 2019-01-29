Rajasthan RSMSSB LSA, PTI results released, check direct link

RSMSSB LSA results 2019-19: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the results of Livestock Assistant (LSA), physical training instructors (PTI) examinations. The candidates can check the results through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on October 21 to fill 2,077 vacancies. The PTI grade II exam was conducted on September 30 and the TA exam was conducted on October 21, 2018.

RSMSSB LSA PTI results 2018-19: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘results’

Step 3: In the new window, click on the link ‘Download results for LSA exam 2018’

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The answer key for the examinations was earlier released on November 28.

