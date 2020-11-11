Rajasthan RSMSSB Librarian grade III result 2018 released, here’s how to check

RSMSSB Librarian Grade III result 2020 available at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Representational image/ file

RSMSSB Librarian grade III result 2018: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has released the result for the written exam conducted for the post of librarian grade 3. All such candidates who have appeared in the recruitment exam can check the results through the official website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Earlier, the answer key for the exam was released in September.

RSMSSB librarian grade III result 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Rajasthan RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab ‘Result’

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page. Click on ‘Librarian 2018 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification

Step 4: A pdf file with roll number of selected candidates will appear

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The qualified candidates will now have to report for document verifications. The selected candidates will be hired for 7000 vacant posts.

The RPSC conducts recruitment examinations in Rajasthan for various posts in government offices and departments and offices. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) also schedules such examinations in the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd