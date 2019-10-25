Rajasthan RSMSSB LDC results 2019 declared, how to check

RSMSSB LDC results 2019: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the results for the examination conducted to recruit Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and junior assistant. A total of 18,428 candidates qualified for the document verification.

The merit list has also been released on the official website. The candidates can check their roll numbers through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB LDC results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘LDC/junior assistant result’ under ‘announcements’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen.

The candidates need to take print out of the result for future reference. The candidates were selected on the basis of written exam and interview.

