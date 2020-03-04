Rajasthan RSMSSB JE recruitment 2020: Application process begins for 1098 posts, salary over 33,000

Rajasthan RSMSSB JE recruitment 2020: Apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in (Representational image) Rajasthan RSMSSB JE recruitment 2020: Apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in (Representational image)

Rajasthan RSMSSB JE recruitment 2020: The application process is on for the post of a junior engineer (JE) in Rajasthan. A total of 1098 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can apply till April 2, 2020.

The board will have two recruitment exams, one for diploma holders and other for degree holders. The date of the exam is not yet announced.

Rajasthan RSMSSB JE recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years. The age will be calculated as on January 1, 2021.

Education: Applicants should have relevant engineering degree or diploma.

Rajasthan RSMSSB JE recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rsmssb.gov.in

Step 2: click on the JEN recruitment link

Step 3: Click on online application

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment, submit

Rajasthan RSMSSB JE recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 450. For OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates, the fee is Rs 350 and for SC, ST candidates the fee is Rs 250.

Rajasthan RSMSSB JE recruitment 2020: Salary

Finally selected candidates will be hired at a pay of Rs 33,800

