Rajasthan RSMSSB exam calendar released: From agriculture supervisor to librarian recruitment, check dates

Rajasthan RSMSSB exam calendar: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur has released a calendar announcing recruitment dates for several exams. The calendar is released at the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment exam for the post of librarian which was cancelled due to an alleged leak will now be conducted on April 12, as per the latest notice. Nearly 55,000 candidates had appeared for the exam for the recruitment of 700 Grade III librarians in the Secondary Education Department last year, however, a WhatsApp group named “Jai Shree Krishna” shared the paper and the answer key two hours before the exam.

As per the schedule, the recruitment exam for the vacancy of the pharmacist will be held on April 19. Earlier, in an older notice, RSMSSB had announced to hold the exam on July 14, 2019. Reportedly, 1736 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process for this recruitment exam re-open in December 2019.

The agriculture supervisor exam 2019 will be held on May 10. A total of 1,832 vacant posts for the agriculture surveyor and 309 for anganwadi supervisor advertised under this recruitment process.

Meanwhile, RSMSSB has advertised for 4,207 posts for Patwari recruitment and 1,054 posts junior engineer posts. The application window for patwari posts has been closed, however, for JEN posts, candidates can apply till April 2.

