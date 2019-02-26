Rajasthan RSMSSB Agriculture, Anganwadi supervisor exam admit card released, exams on March 3

Toggle Menu
RSMSSB Agriculture, Anganwadi supervisor admit card 2018-19: The recruitment examinations will be conducted on March 3. The admit card is available on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Agriculture, Anganwadi supervisor admit card 2018-19: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the Agriculture Supervisor and Supervisor (Anganwadi worker) recruitment examinations.

The candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruitment examinations will be conducted on March 3, 2019.

The candidates need to bring the admit card on the day of recruitment examinations, without it, they will be barred from entering the exam centres.

RSMSSB Agriculture, Anganwadi supervisor admit card released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

There are 1832 vacant posts for the Agriculture Surveyor and 309 for Anganwadi Supervisor.

The selected candidates will get a remuneration on the basis of seventh pay commission.

