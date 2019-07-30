Rajasthan RPSC Senior Teacher results declared, how to check

RPSC Senior Teacher results 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the results for the Senior teacher recruitment examinations. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The results of Social science examinations was announced on July 29. The examinations were conducted from October 28 to November 2, 2018.

RPSC Senior Teacher results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

