Toggle Menu
Rajasthan RPSC Senior Teacher results declared, how to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/rajasthan-rpsc-senior-teacher-results-declared-rpsc-rajasthan-gov-in-5864784/

Rajasthan RPSC Senior Teacher results declared, how to check

RPSC Senior Teacher results 2019: The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

rpsc sr teacher results, rpsc senior teacher exam results 2019, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, rpsc sr teacher results 2019
RPSC Senior Teacher results 2019: The result is available at the website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Senior Teacher results 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the results for the Senior teacher recruitment examinations. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The results of Social science examinations was announced on July 29. The examinations were conducted from October 28 to November 2, 2018.

RPSC Senior Teacher results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear

Advertising

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Govt Jobs 2019Railway JobsBank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SSC GD constable admit card for PET/ PST released, how to download
2 CBSE CTET Result 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: 3.52 lakh qualify, how to check marks
3 LIC ADO prelims results declared, how to check