Rajasthan RPSC RAS 2021 application process begins, check eligibility criteria

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has begin the application process for the state and subordinate services exam 2021. The last date to apply for the posts is September 2. Interested candidates can apply at the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the earlier notification, a total of 988 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Of the 988 posts, a total of 363 vacancies are for state services and 625 vacancies are for subordinate services.

The registration process was scheduled to commence from July 28 and conclude on August 27. The process was later postponed due to technical reasons.

RPSC RAS 2021: Eligible criteria

To apply for vacancies, candidates must check the eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: Candidates must hold a degree of any of the universities incorporated by an act of the central or state legislature in India or other educational institution established by an act of parliament or declared to be deemed as a university under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Government in consultation with the commission.

A candidate in the final year/semester of the graduation degree is also eligible to apply. However, the candidate has to submit the final year qualification certificate before the RPSC mains examination.

Age limit: To be eligible, a candidate must be at least 21 years of age and should not be older than 40 years of age as of January 1, 2022.

The selection process for the RPSC state and subordinate services is based upon a prelims round and a mains round. In order to qualify for the mains round, candidates had to clear the prelims round first.