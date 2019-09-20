Rajasthan RPSC Junior Legal Officer recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 156 posts, application process begins September 26

RPSC Junior Legal Officer recruitment 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has advertised for the 156 vacant posts of Legal Officer. The online application process for the vacancies will begin on September 26.

The candidates can apply through the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The online application process will be closed on October 25, 2019.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies: 156

Post wise vacancy details:

Junior Legal Officer (TSP Area): 11

Junior Legal Officer (Non TSP Area): 145

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates required to possess Bachelor degree in Law from a recognised university with knowledge in Hindi working and Rajasthani culture knowledge.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 40 years. The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years.

RPSC Junior Legal Officer recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The examinations will be of three hours duration. The candidates need to secure a minimum 40 per cent marks.

Subject wise marks distribution

Constitution of India with special emphasis on Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles and enforcement of rights through writs, Functioning of High Court and Supreme Court and attorney General – 50

Civil Procedure Code and Criminal, Procedure Code. Provisions required to be referred generally in Government Office will be given importance – 50

Evidence Act, Limitation Act, Interpretation of Statutes, drafting and conveyancing – 50

Language

Part-A General Hindi- 25

Part-B General English- 25

Application fee:

The candidates belong to general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 350, while Rs 250 for the OBC category candidates, Rs 150 for SC, ST and Physically Handicapped (PH) candidates.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the website, ssc.nic.in on or before October 25, 2019. The online application process will begin on September 26, 2019. The last date for paying application fee is October 25, 2019.

