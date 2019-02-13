RPSC announces RAS/RTS and other competitive exams schedule

RPSC exams 2019: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced dates of examinations for various competitive examinations. The dates for RAS and RTS Combined Competitive (Main) exams 2018, Senior Teacher, Lecturer School exam, State Engineering Services Competitive (Mains) exam 2018, ACF and Range Officer Grade-I exam 2018 (Forest department).

The exam dates are available on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan RPSC exams: Important dates

RAS and RTS Combined Competitive (Main) exams: June 25-26

Senior Teacher special education exam: July 3-5

Lecturer school exam: July 15-19 and 22-25

Physiotherapist Screening Test: July 30

Lecturer school exam (Sanskrit education department): August 6-9

State Engineering Services Competitive exam: August 19 to 23, 2019

ACF and Range Officer Grade-I exam: August 28 to 31, 2019, and September 2 to 5, 2019.

