Sunday, March 28, 2021
Sunday reads

Rajasthan RPSC assistant professor exam 2020 postponed

RPSC assistant professor exam 2020: The recruitment exam which was scheduled from April 4 to April 11 and April 28 to May 2 was postponed till further orders, as per RPSC. The new dates will be announced in due course of time, it mentioned

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
March 28, 2021 4:20:43 pm
RPSC exam 2021The revised dates for RPSC assistant professor recruitment exam will be notified soon. Representational image/ file

RPSC assistant professor exam 2020: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has deferred the dates of assistant professor exam. The recruitment exam which was scheduled from April 4 to April 11 and April 28 to May 2 was postponed till further orders, as per RPSC. The new dates will be announced in due course of time, it mentioned.

According to the commission, the decision to postponed exam was taken as per the Personnel department order on March 26. As per the order, the EWS category candidates will get relaxation on age and application fees. The written exam is for 8 hours and will comprise of 200 marks question. The qualified candidates will have to appear for the interview round, following which, the selection will be done.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 has also been postponed, and is now scheduled to be held on June 20. The exam was earlier scheduled on April 25. To pass the exam, candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks. For candidates of Schedule Tribes in scheduled areas of Rajasthan, the minimum passing mark is 36 per cent.

 About RPSC

Every year, the Commission organises exams to fill the vacant posts for officers in various departments of the government. This includes the recruitment of clerical cadre, Rajasthan Administrative Service (R.A.S) and Rajasthan Police Service (R.P.S).

