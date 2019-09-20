Rajasthan RPSC 1st grade school lecturer recruitment 2019: Vacancies revised to 5000, application process begins September 23

RPSC 1st grade school lecturer recruitment 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has advertised for the first grade school lecturer recruitment 2019. The number of vacancies has increased to a total of 5,000 from 4,212. The candidates can apply online through the website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The online application process will begin on September 23, and the candidates can apply till October 12, 2019.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies: 5000

Category wise vacancies:

UR: 1852

EWS: 491

SC: 788

ST: 588

OBC: 1041

MBC: 240

PH: 213

Ex-Servicemen: 241

Subject wise vacancies:

Geography: 782

Economics: 129

Punjabi: 15

Rajasthani: 6

Public Administration: 5

Sociology: 32

Art: 40

Music: 6

History: 613

Commerce: 118

Biology: 166

Chemistry: 160

Home Science: 54

Hindi: 849

Political Science: 815

Physics: 187

Agriculture: 370

Mathematics: 193

English: 304

Sanskrit: 156.

Eligibility criteria

The person applying for the post of a lecturer must be a graduate in that particular subject and must have a B.Ed from any recognised college or university.

Age limit:

The age of the people applying for the job must be 21 to 40 years. The age relaxation rules will be applied as given in the official advertisement.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the competitive examination that will be conducted.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on or before October 12, 2019.

Important dates:

Application process open: September 23

Closure of application process: October 12

About RPSC

Every year, the Commission organises exams to fill the vacant posts for officers in various departments of the government. This includes the recruitment of clerical cadre, Rajasthan Administrative Service (R.A.S) and Rajasthan Police Service (R.P.S)

