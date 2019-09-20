Rajasthan RPSC 1st grade school lecturer recruitment 2019: Vacancies revised to 5000, application process begins September 23

RPSC 1st grade school lecturer recruitment 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has advertised for the first grade school lecturer recruitment 2019. The number of vacancies has increased to a total of 5,000 from 4,212. The candidates can apply online through the website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The online application process will begin on September 23, and the candidates can apply till October 12, 2019.
Vacancy details:
Total vacancies: 5000
Category wise vacancies:
UR: 1852
EWS: 491
SC: 788
ST: 588
OBC: 1041
MBC: 240
PH: 213
Ex-Servicemen: 241
Subject wise vacancies:
Geography: 782
Economics: 129
Punjabi: 15
Rajasthani: 6
Public Administration: 5
Sociology: 32
Art: 40
Music: 6
History: 613
Commerce: 118
Biology: 166
Chemistry: 160
Home Science: 54
Hindi: 849
Political Science: 815
Physics: 187
Agriculture: 370
Mathematics: 193
English: 304
Sanskrit: 156.
Eligibility criteria
The person applying for the post of a lecturer must be a graduate in that particular subject and must have a B.Ed from any recognised college or university.
Age limit:
The age of the people applying for the job must be 21 to 40 years. The age relaxation rules will be applied as given in the official advertisement.
Selection process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the competitive examination that will be conducted.
How to apply:
The candidates can apply online through the website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on or before October 12, 2019.
Important dates:
Application process open: September 23
Closure of application process: October 12
About RPSC
Every year, the Commission organises exams to fill the vacant posts for officers in various departments of the government. This includes the recruitment of clerical cadre, Rajasthan Administrative Service (R.A.S) and Rajasthan Police Service (R.P.S)
