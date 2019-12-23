Rajasthan REET recruitment details to release soon: Education Minister

REET recruitment 2019 process will begin soon REET recruitment 2019 process will begin soon

REET recruitment 2019: The Rajasthan government will soon announce the dates for the teacher recruitment examination (REET). The state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra in his tweet mentioned that there will be an announcement of REET schedule soon. The minister advised all the candidates to prepare well to crack the examinations.

The teacher level-one recruitment examinations had hit controversy last year over alleged leakage of question paper of level two. The High Court also sought a year-wise selection report for the teachers grade-III level-one recruitment examination (REET) and put a stay over the declaration of results.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions, the level 1 (class 6-8) will be conducted in the morning session, and level two (class 1-5) will be held in the afternoon session.

The minimum passing marks in REET is 60 per cent. For candidates of Schedule Tribes in scheduled areas of Rajasthan, the minimum passing marks are 36 per cent. The candidates qualified in the exam will be issued a certificate which will remain valid for a period of three years.

The school lecturer examination will be conducted from January 3 to 13 as per the schedule. “Though petitions were submitted to extend the date of the recruitment examinations, but the state government after hearing the arguments of both the parties decided to conduct the examinations on time in view of the shortage of teachers in schools,” Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted.

Every year, the Commission organises exams to fill the vacant posts for officers in various departments of the government. This includes the recruitment of clerical cadre, Rajasthan Administrative Service (R.A.S) and Rajasthan Police Service (R.P.S).

