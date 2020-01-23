Rajasthan REET 2020: Recruitment notification for 33,000 teaching vacancies soon; check details

Rajasthan REET 2020 notification for 33,000 vacancies will be released soon. Representational Image/ File Rajasthan REET 2020 notification for 33,000 vacancies will be released soon. Representational Image/ File

Rajasthan REET 2020: The guidelines are being prepared for conducting the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) for recruitment of 33,000 teachers in the School Education Department. The decision came after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday night reviewed the status of vacant positions in various government departments and asked officials to complete the pending recruitment at the earliest, as reported by PTI.

Earlier, state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra also hinted that there will be an announcement of REET schedule soon. The minister advised all the candidates to prepare well to crack the examinations.

The teachers’ level-one recruitment examinations had entered controversy last year after the alleged leakage of question paper of level-two. The High Court also sought a year-wise selection report for the teachers’ grade-III level-one recruitment examination (REET) and put a stay over the declaration of results.

स्कूल व्याख्याता परीक्षा की तिथि को आगे बढ़ाने के मामले में दोनों पक्षों की दलील सुनने एवं सब कमेटी में विचार विमर्श के बाद सरकार ने स्कूलों में शिक्षकों की कमी को देखते हुए विद्यार्थी हित में परीक्षा को तय समय पर ही कराने का फैसला लिया है।आंदोलनरत सभी युवा साथियों से मेरा..(1/2) pic.twitter.com/HhBdkFOFeq — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) December 19, 2019

The exam will be conducted in two sessions — level-one (class 6-8) in the morning session, and level-two (class 1-5) in the afternoon session.

The minimum passing mark in REET is 60 per cent. For candidates of Schedule Tribes in scheduled areas of Rajasthan, the minimum passing mark is 36 per cent. Candidates who qualify in the exam will be issued a certificate, which will remain valid for a period of three years.

About RPSC

Every year, the Commission organises exams to fill the vacant posts for officers in various departments of the government. This includes the recruitment of clerical cadre, Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) and Rajasthan Police Service (RPS).

