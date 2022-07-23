Rajasthan PTET results 2022 declared; how to check scores

July 23, 2022 11:13:42 am
PTET 2022 result: Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur has declared the result for Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2022. The exam was held on July 3 for Pre BEd and Pre. BA BEd/BSc BEd. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website – ptetraj2022.com
The exam is held to get admissions to two teaching programmes – BEd 2-year course and BA-BEd or BSc-BEd 4-year integrated course.
Rajasthan PTET results 2022: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website – ptetraj2022.com
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 2: Click on Pre BEd exam and Pre BA BEd/BSc BEd 2022 exam link
Step 3: On the new page, click on result link
Step 4: Enter roll number and date of birth
Step 5: Click on submit to access your result
The exam was held offline and consisted of 200 objective-type questions for 600 marks. Candidates who have qualified the exam can seek admissions to Pre BEd and Pre. BA BEd/BSc BEd courses in the state.
Meanwhile, the BSER has released the admit cards for REET 2022. The exam will be held on July 23 and 24 across the state.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Sharma won't be missed
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan
Why Goa has tightened law on changing one's name, surnamePremium
Shows cancelled, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera tanks on Day 1
Latest News
The way Siraj was bowling yorkers, we had full belief that we can defend 15 runs[“Jis hissab se Siraj yorker daal raha tha …”]: Chahal hails former RCB teammate for defending 15 runs in last over
CISF personnel shoots himself dead at Kolkata airport
BSF fires at Pak drone detected along IB in Jammu; search launched
After gambling losses, Gurgaon man stabs himself and stages robbery at home; held
Hyderabad: Police arrest man impersonating a doctor in city hospital
Delhi weather: Light to moderate rainfall likely today
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon
Felix postpones retirement for women’s 4×400 relay at worlds
Chandigarh: Punjab CM’s residence fined Rs 10,000 for littering waste
Birmingham 2022: Queen Elizabeth to miss Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
Delhi: After slight decline, Covid cases in the city on the rise again
Nysa Devgn is living her best life as she parties all night in Spain and Greece. Watch videos here