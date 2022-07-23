Rajasthan PTET results 2022 declared; how to check scores

PTET 2022 result: Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur has declared the result for Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2022. The exam was held on July 3 for Pre BEd and Pre. BA BEd/BSc BEd. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website – ptetraj2022.com

The exam is held to get admissions to two teaching programmes – BEd 2-year course and BA-BEd or BSc-BEd 4-year integrated course.

Rajasthan PTET results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – ptetraj2022.com

Step 2: Click on Pre BEd exam and Pre BA BEd/BSc BEd 2022 exam link

Step 3: On the new page, click on result link

Step 4: Enter roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on submit to access your result

The exam was held offline and consisted of 200 objective-type questions for 600 marks. Candidates who have qualified the exam can seek admissions to Pre BEd and Pre. BA BEd/BSc BEd courses in the state.

Meanwhile, the BSER has released the admit cards for REET 2022. The exam will be held on July 23 and 24 across the state.