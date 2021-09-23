scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Rajasthan PTET result 2021 likely today: Here’s how to check

PTET 2021: The results are expected to release this week. Students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites ptetraj2021.com. The candidates who have cleared the exam will be called for counselling.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
Updated: September 23, 2021 10:55:43 am
The PTET exam was held on September 8.

Rajasthan PTET result 2021: The results of the Rajasthan PTET exam 2021 are likely to be declared today. On Monday, Rajasthan’s Higher Education Minister, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, in a tweet mentioned that the result for four year and two year courses will be released together in “two to three days.”

The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites ptetraj2021.com. The PTET exam was held on September 8.

The candidates who have cleared PTET will be eligible to take admission to BA-BEd, BSc-BEd courses. Seats will be allotted based on merit. The counselling dates will be released soon.

A candidate will be allotted a Teacher Education Institution/ college in Rajasthan through online counselling on the basis of his/her merit in the test and as per his/ her faculty, category, teaching subjects et al, and not on the basis of belonging to his/her district/ place or on any other ground.

Rajasthan PTET result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ptetraj2021.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download PTET result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: The PTET result will appear, download and if needed, take a print out

The candidates who have cleared the exam will be called for counselling. Rajasthan PTET counselling includes the process like registration, payment of registration fee, choice filling and seat allotment. The seat allotment shall be done after considering the candidate’s merit, faculty, category, teaching subjects, choices of colleges filled etc.

