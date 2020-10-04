Rajasthan PTET result 2020 released, direct link

Rajasthan PTET result is available at ptet2019.net, ptet2019.org. Representational image/ file

Rajasthan PTET result 2020: The results of Rajasthan PTET exam 2020 has been declared. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites ptet2019.net and ptet2019.org. The TET exam was held on September 16, after it was postponed on several occasions following the COVID-19 situations.

The candidates who have cleared PTET will be eligible to take admission to BA-BEd, BSc-BEd courses. Seats will be allotted based on merit. The counselling dates will be released after the declaration of the result.

A candidate will be allotted a Teacher Education Institution/ college in Rajasthan through online counselling on the basis of his/her merit in the test and as per his/ her faculty, category, teaching subjects et al, and not on the basis of belonging to his/her district/ place or on any other ground.

Rajasthan PTET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ptet2019.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download PTET result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: The PTET result will appear, download and if needed, take a print out

Around four lakh candidates have registered for the Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination. Out of which 3.27 lakh have registered for two years BEd course, while the rest 1.53 lakh is for the four-year B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed programme.

