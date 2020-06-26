Rajasthan PTET 2020 postponed; check new dates

Rajasthan PTET tests postponed. (Representational image) Rajasthan PTET tests postponed. (Representational image)

The Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test has been postponed from its original date and now it will be conducted on August 16. The exams will now be held from 9 in the morning till 12 noon. An official statement has been released on the official website – ptet.in.

The statement also mentioned that the admit card for the same will be available from August 1 on the above mentioned website. The PTET results will be released on August 29 at around 3 pm in the evening. The registration for counselling will begin from September 1.

As per reports around four lakh candidates have registered for the Rajasthan PET 2020 examination. Out of which 3.27 have registered for two years BEd course, while the rest 1.53 lakh are for the four-year B.A B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed programme.

The exam is being conducted by Dungar College, Bikaner for the second time. Earlier in 2018 and 2017, the exam for the same were conducted by the Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University and in 2016 it was conducted by Kota University.

For more details on the subject, candidates can visit the official site of Government Dungar College, Bikaner.

