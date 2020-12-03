Rajasthan PTET BEd allotment result 2020 released, check direct link

Rajasthan PTET BEd allotment result 2020 available at ptetdcb2020.com. File

Rajasthan PTET BEd allotment result 2020: The allotment result for the Rajasthan PTET BEd second year course has been released. The candidates can check the allotment result through the website- ptetdcb2020.com.

The allotment result can avail using roll number, counselling ID, date of birth and payment.

Rajasthan PTET BEd allotment result : Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ptetdcb2020.com

Step 2: Click on the allotment result

Step 3: Use your roll number, counselling id, date of birth, payment

Step 4: Allotment result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

A candidate will be allotted a Teacher Education Institution/ college in Rajasthan through online counselling on the basis of his/her merit in the test and as per his/ her faculty, category, teaching subjects et al, and not on the basis of belonging to his/her district/ place or on any other ground.

Around four lakh candidates have registered for the Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination. Out of which 3.27 lakh have registered for two years BEd course, while the rest 1.53 lakh is for the four-year B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed programme.

