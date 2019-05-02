Rajasthan PTET admit card 2019 released: How to download

Rajasthan PTET admit card 2019: The Government Dungar College, Rajasthan has released the admit card for the pre-teacher education test (PTET) 2019 and four-year BA BEd or BSc BEd 2019 programmes. Candidates who had registered can apply at its official website, ptet2019.org.

The entrance exam will be conducted on May 12, 2019 (Sunday). To declare pass, candidates need to secure at least 50 per cent marks in the exam. For those belonging to reserved category candidates from Rajasthan will have to secure 45 per cent marks to be eligible.

Rajasthan PTET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ptet2019.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Candidates need to take at least two print out of the admit card and carry one along with them to the exam hall. No one will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card.

