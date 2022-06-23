Rajasthan PTET 2022 admit card released: How to download hall ticket, exam on July 3

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2022: Jai Narain Vyas University, Rajasthan has released the admit card of the PTET exam scheduled to be held on July 3. PTET is held every year for admission for the teacher course for Pre BA BEd/BSc BEd and for Pre BEd 2022. Candidates can download the PTET admit card from the official website — ptetraj2022.org. The exam will be conducted from 11: 30 am to 2:30 pm.

The PTET admit card contains important details like the name of candidates, roll number, test center name and address, timings, reporting hour etc. Candidates are revised to check all the details on the admit card carefully.

Rajasthan PTET 2022 admit card: How to download

Candidates can download Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card by following the steps below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Rajasthan PTET mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the “Download PTET Admit Card” link.

Step 3: This leads to a login portal. Candidates can access it by entering either form number or roll number

Step 4: Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card will appear on the screen. Candidates can then download it in the pdf format.

Step 5: Download and take at least two printouts of the Rajasthan PTET admit card.

PTET online applications were invited from March 1 to April 15, 2022. As per the reports, this year around 5.42 lakh candidates have registered for the Rajasthan PTET exam while 5.46 lakh candidates had applied for PTET in 2021 and the result was released in September.