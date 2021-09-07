Rajasthan PTET 2021 begins tomorrow, check exam day guidelines 

Dungar College, Rajasthan will conduct the Rajasthan PTET 2021 examination on September 8, 2021. The admit card for the exam has already been issued and candidates can download the admit card from the official websites – ptetraj2021.com, ptetraj2021.net and ptetraj2021.org.

On the exam day, candidates must carry an admit card with valid id proof and a blue / black pen to the exam centre. Candidates are supposed to reach the test centre at least an hour before the reporting time. They are strictly prohibited from carrying items like log tables, headphones, earphones, mobile phones, digital watches, headphones etc inside the exam hall.

Apart from this, candidates are advised to carry their own water bottles and hand sanitiser to the exam centre. Wearing of face mask is compulsory and no candidate shall be allowed to enter the exam hall without a face mark. Candidates have to follow all the COVID-19 protocols as suggested by the state government.

The PTET question paper is divided into 4 sections, namely mental ability, general awareness, language proficiency and teaching attitude and aptitude test. There are 200 questions in the paper, divided into 50 for each section. Candidates are allotted 3 marks for correct answers. There is no negative marking in Rajasthan PTET exam.

Dungar College Bikaner, conducts the Rajasthan PTET 2021 examination for admission into 4 year BA B.Ed / B.Sc B.Ed and 2 year B.Ed course. The exam is held offline and in one single shift.