Rajasthan PTET 2021: 4.5 lakh candidates take the exam, know answer key, result dates

The Dungar College conducted the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2021 on September 8, 2021. The exam was held in pen and paper mode. A total of 4.5 lakh candidates have applied for the exam in the hope of getting admission into a 4-year BA / BSc BEd course or 2-year BEd course. Now that the exam is over, the Rajasthan PTET 2021 result will be announced soon.

Candidates who are waiting for the result can use the unofficial Rajasthan PTET 2021 answer key. The official answer key of PTET is usually not released. However, if it is released this year then candidates can download it from ptetraj2021.com.

Candidates can use the unofficial answer keys to calculate their scores. To calculate the marks in Rajasthan PTET 2021, using the unofficial answer keys, candidates need to cross-check all the answers and then add 03 marks for each correct answer.

The result is announced separately for each course. Rajasthan PTET 2021 result for BA / BSc BEd course is expected to be announced in the last week of September 2021 i.e till September 30, 2021. On the other hand, the result for the two year BEd course is expected to be declared in the 1st week of October 2021.

To check the result, enter the roll number and date of birth. One can also check the result by entering the general details like name, mother’s name and date of birth. The merit list for Rajasthan PTET is also prepared by the official authority. It is prepared for all the qualified candidates on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance test.

After the declaration of the result, online counselling will be conducted. The allotment of teacher education institutes in the state shall be made through online counselling only. Rajasthan PTET counselling includes the process like registration, payment of registration fee, choice filling and seat allotment. The seat allotment shall be done after considering the candidate’s merit, faculty, category, teaching subjects, choices of colleges filled etc.

Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) is held for admission into 4 year BA BEd / BSc BEd and two year BEd courses in the educational institutes of Rajasthan. The test comprises questions from mental ability, teaching attitude and aptitude test, general awareness, language proficiency (Hindi or English).