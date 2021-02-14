Rajasthan PTET 2021: Check exam date, syllabus, paper pattern

Rajasthan PTET 2021: Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) is conducted by Dungar College, Bikaner (DCB) for admission to two years’ Bachelor of Education course. DCB has already commenced the PTET registrations at the official website ptetraj2021.com on February 3. Candidates intending to appear in PTET must submit their applications on or before March 10.

The upcoming PTET exam is already scheduled to be conducted on May 16. It may be noted that along with the pre teacher education test, DCB is also conducting the pre BA/B.Sc B.Ed exam on the same date. However, this exam is for admission to four years’ BA B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed courses. Candidates intending to apply for either of the aforementioned exams have to register as per schedule at the official website before the last date.

DCB has laid down certain eligibility criteria for applicants of the PTET exam. Candidates who have a graduate/ master’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks can apply for PTET. On the other hand, for BA B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed, applicants must have passed class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks. In both cases, the minimum qualifying marks is relaxed by 5 per cent for candidates belonging to reserved categories of Rajasthan.

Before proceeding to fill up the application form, candidates are advised to visit the official website and read all the important documents related to eligibility and other conditions. This is because the DCB also specifies certain conditions, under which, a candidate becomes ineligible for PTET. Once a candidate has fulfilled all the eligibility criteria, they can proceed to register online for the exam.

Candidates need to fill up the application form directly at the official website. The detailed guidelines to fill up the PTET application form can be checked at the official website. In general, candidates have to fill-up the form correctly and pay the application fee to complete the registration. The application fee amount, as decided by the DCB is Rs 500 and it can be paid online or offline. It may be noted that DCB will also allow candidates to make corrections on the submitted application form once the application process is over. The schedule and guidelines for PTET application form correction are expected to be released at the official website as per schedule.

PTET admit cards are released before the exam in May. Candidates have to download the admit card by entering either the form number or roll number. One must download and print the admit card and carry it to the exam centre failing which they may not be allowed to appear for the test.

As per the official guidelines issued by DCB, PTET is scheduled to be conducted as an offline test on pen and paper. There are four sections in the question paper that are based on the topics of mental ability, teaching aptitude, general awareness and language (Hindi or English). In each section, there are 50 MCQ type questions and candidates are allowed a duration of 3 hours to complete the test. It may be noted that there is no negative marking in the PTET exam. Correct answers are awarded 3 marks each leading to a total of 600 marks for the question paper.

Now that the PTET exam pattern is known, candidates must start preparing for the exam. One of the most important things to note is that one must solve 200 questions in 180 minutes (3 hours). Thus, time management must be an integral part of PTET preparations.

Candidates are advised to solve mock tests for the exam to improve speed and accuracy. Furthermore, PTET previous year papers must be referred to while preparing for the exam in order to identify the high yield topics in each subject. Such smart preparation topics are necessary to secure one’s position higher up the PTET merit lists.

Once the exam is over, the DCB releases the PTET answer keys on the official website. Candidates are advised to visit the official website after the exam for latest updates and instructions related to the answer keys. The results are usually published after the release of the answer keys following which, the PTET counselling procedure commences.

Candidates have to fill their choice of colleges and report to allotted colleges as per schedule intimated by the DCB. It may be noted that 5 per cent of the available seats are reserved for candidates from outside the state of Rajasthan. Once the counselling process is completed, candidates are asked to join classes in the allotted college as per schedule for the respective courses.