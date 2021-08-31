Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card soon: Here’s how to download

Dungar College, Bikaner will release Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card this week. The admit card will be released online at ptetraj2021.com. Candidates can download it until the exam day, which is September 8, 2021. Only those candidates who registered for the exam can download PTET admit card 2021. During the exam, candidates have to carry a hardcopy of the admit card, along with a valid ID proof, black / blue pen and sanitiser etc.

How to download Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card?

The admit card of Rajasthan PTET 2021 will be available for those candidates who submitted the application form and the fee successfully. The steps to download it are as follows:

Step 1: First of all, visit the official website of the exam, i.e. ptetraj2021.com.

Step 2: On doing so, the homepage appears on the screen. Here, candidates need to click on ‘Download Admit Card’

Step 3: Next, a login appears on the screen. Candidates can access the login either by entering the form number of the roll number.

Step 4: Lastly, candidates can download the admit card from the dashboard.

After downloading the Rajasthan PTET admit card, candidates are required to paste their photograph in the designated space. The admit card consists of important details like name of candidate, roll number, test centre address and name, reporting time, date of exam, list of subjects.

In case, there is any error or mistake in the admit card of Rajasthan PTET 2021 details, then candidates should immediately report to the officials via gpsptet2021@gmail.com. Candidates can also contact via the helpline number which are 0151-2528035, 9672636905,7665369075, 9772285255. The address for Rajasthan PTET office is ‘Coordinator PTET-2021, Government Dungar College, Bikaner (Rajasthan) India’

At the exam hall, candidates have to mandatorily carry the admit card. Only after showing it, candidates will gain entry inside the exam hall. It is also important that candidates carry a valid id with the admit card. It can be a Pan card, Aadhaar card, voter Id card, passport, e-Aadhaar card with photo, etc.

Candidates must also wear marks, carry a transparent bottle of sanitiser, etc. Candidates are strictly prohibited to carry items like calculators. log tables, digital electronic devices, watches, mobile phones etc to the allotted test center.

The Rajasthan PTET 2021 exam is held in pen and paper mode, for admissions into BA B.Ed / B.Sc B.Ed and 2 year B.Ed courses. It is a state level exam. In the exam, candidates have to solve 200 questions of Mental Ability, General Awareness, Teaching Attitude and Aptitude Test, Language Proficiency. 50 questions each are asked from every subject. All the questions in the exam are of multiple choice type. These are of 3 marks each. There is no negative marking in the exam.