Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card released: Websites to download hall ticket

Dungar College today released Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card — ptetraj2021.com, ptetraj2021.net and ptetraj2021.org. It has only been released online and there is no other medium to download it. Dungar College will conduct the Rajasthan PTET 2021 examination September 8, 2021. On the exam day, candidates must carry an admit card with a valid id proof and a blue / black pen.

The Rajasthan PTET admit card is an important document and it should be kept safe until Rajasthan PTET 2021 result is announced. The admit card is inclusive of important details like name of candidates, roll number, test center name and address, timings, reporting hour etc. Candidates are revised to check all the details in the admit card carefully.

Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card: How to download

Candidates can download Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card by following the steps below.

1st step: Go to the official website of Rajasthan PTET 2021, which is ptetraj2021.com.

2nd step: Therein, search for the “Download PTET Admit Card” link.

3rd step: This leads to a login portal. Candidates can access it by entering either form number or roll number?

4th step: On doing so, the Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card appears on the screen. Candidates can then download it in the pdf format.

5th step: After downloading, candidates should take at least 3-4 printouts of the Rajasthan PTET admit card.

Read | Rajasthan PTET admit card updates

If any discrepancy is found in the same, then they should immediately report to the officials through email i.e. gpsptet2021@gmail.com or contact them via helplines numbers i.e. 0151-2528035, 9672636905,7665369075, 9772285255.

Candidates are supposed to reach the test center, at least 1 hour before the reporting hour. They are strictly prohibited from carrying items like log tables, headphones, earphones, mobile phones, digital watches, headphones etc.

Only items that are allowed inside the exam hall are admit card, valid id card. But given the COVID-19 situation, candidates should wear a mask and a bottle of sanitizer to the test center.

Dungar College Bikaner, conducts the Rajasthan PTET 2021 examination for admission into 4 year BA B.Ed / B.Sc B.Ed and 2 year B.Ed course. The exam is held offline and in one single shift. The PTET question paper is divided into 4 sections, namely Mental Ability, General Awareness, Language Proficiency and Teaching Attitude and Aptitude Test. There are 200 questions in the paper, divided into 50 for each section. Candidates are allotted 3 marks for correct answers. There is no negative marking in Rajasthan PTET exam.