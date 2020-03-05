Rajasthan PTET 2020 registration process to end tomorrow; check details

Rajasthan PTET 2020: Application process to end tomorrow Rajasthan PTET 2020: Application process to end tomorrow

Dungar College, Bikaner, is conducting Rajasthan PTET 2020 for two year BEd admission in the state. The online registration is open at ptetdcb2020.com and candidates can apply until March 6, 2020. Along with Rajasthan PTET, the registration for pre B.A. B.Ed / B.Sc B.Ed is also going on. For it, candidates can apply until March 2, 2020.

Only those candidates are eligible to apply for Rajasthan PTET 2020 who possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university, with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. However, the minimum marks criteria for SC / ST / OBC / PwD / special backward classes / widow or divorcee female candidates of Rajasthan is 45 per cent.

Candidates who will submit the form properly will be issued admit card for PTET in May 2020. However, it is only issued if the form and the fee are submitted prescribed format. The application fee for the exam is Rs 500. Candidates can submit the fee amount online, through net banking, credit card, debit card, e-mitra, or bank challan.

How to apply for Rajasthan PTET 2020

The registration for Rajasthan PTET 2020 can only be done from the official website. The offline application forms are not available. To apply, the candidates need to follow these 5 simple steps:

1. Visit the official website and access Rajasthan PTET application form: First of all, the candidates need to visit the official website and click on the red button for “click here for B.Ed 2 year course”. The button leads to a new page, where candidates need to click on the ‘fill application form’ link.

2. Fill personal and course details in the form: After this, the application form opens and in it the candidates need to enter name, father’s name, date of birth, payment option, stream in class XII, and course. Following this, the fee amount is automatically displayed on the screen. Candidates then need to click on the grey ‘next’ button.

3. Upload images in the application form: Next, the candidates have to upload scanned images in the application form. Candidates need to upload a passport size photograph of maximum 100 kb, a scanned image of the signature of maximum 50 kb, and a scanned image of the left thumb impression of maximum 100 kb. It should be noted that all the images should be in jpg / gif / bmp format. It is important that the signature should not be in all capital letters and must have been done with a black marker pen. The thumb impression should have been done with a black ink pad.

4. Review all the entered details: Now, the candidates need to cross check all the entered details and submit the application form.

5. Payment of application fee: Lastly, the candidates need to submit the application fee. Once the fee amount is paid, an invoice is generated. Candidates can download it from the print payment invoice option.

Rajasthan PTET is a state level examination. Through it, admission is only granted in the colleges of Rajasthan. The exam is of 200 marks, in which candidates have to solve 200 questions on mental ability, teaching aptitude, general awareness, and language proficiency. All the questions in the exam are of multiple choice type for 3 marks each. There is no negative marking in the exam.

