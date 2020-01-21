Rajasthan PTET 2020 registration process begins: Check syllabus, paper pattern, other details

Rajasthan PTET 2020 will be conducted on May 10 Rajasthan PTET 2020 will be conducted on May 10

Rajasthan PTET 2020: The registration process for the Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET 2020) has started. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the website —ptetdcb2020.com. The application process will be closed on March 2, 2020.

The entrance examination for BA-BEd, BSc-BEd will be conducted on May 10, 2020. The examination is scheduled to be held at various centres across the state.

Rajasthan PTET 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- ptet2019.org

Step 2: Click on the link – ‘BA, B.Ed/ B.Sc, B.Ed 2020’

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click on the ‘Fill application form’ link

Step 5: Fill the important details, and upload documents

Step 6: Click on the ‘make payment’ link

Step 7: Submit your application fees

Step 8: Once done with the fee submission, the registered number will appear on the screen

Step 9: Download and take a print out for further reference.

Eligibility criteria:

1) The candidates from the general category need to possess at least 50 per cent marks in graduation, 45 per cent marks in case of SC/ ST/ OBC and other reserved categories.

2) The eligibility criteria for Pre BA BEd/ BSc BEd 2020 is to pass 10+2 with minimum 50 per cent marks.

The scores of Rajasthan PTET 2020 will be accepted for BEd programmes is state colleges and varsities. The admission to these courses will be on the basis of Pre BEd and BSc Ed result.

Application fee: The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500 to apply online.

Rajasthan PTET 2020: Exam pattern

There will be two papers — PTET 1 for those who aspirants who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 and PTET 2 for those who intend to become a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

The papers will be carrying 150 objective-type questions of one mark. To qualify PTET, a candidate has to score minimum 60 per cent marks. For recruitment, a separate subject test will be conducted for primary and upper primary class teachers.

Rajasthan PTET 2020: Check syllabus

A. Child development and teaching methodologies – 30 marks

— Child development meaning, need and scope, child development stages, physical and mental development, language development, development of creativity — Modes of child development — Meaning of education and objectives, teaching techniques, teaching and learning, child psychology

B. Language -I (Hindi) – 30 marks

Unseen passage, Grammar, Sentence, sentence structure, parts of speech, works of poets and writers, a difference of Hindi phonetics, vowels and consents, antonyms, synonyms, noun, pronoun, verb, singular-plural, verbs and adjectives, suffix and prefix, atmology, voice.

C. Language – II (English) – 30 marks

Unseen passage, sentences, kinds of noun, pronoun, adverb, adjective, verb, preposition, tenses, articles, word formation, active and passive voice, gender, singular and plural, LCM

D. Mathematics – 30 marks

Railways and bus time-table, counting, the addition of counting, decimal, simple interest, measurement, geometry, area, graph, calendar, money

E. Environment Studies

Family, Food and cleanliness, living beings, plants and animals, our surroundings, occupations and business, water, communication, sports and behaviour, India – rivers, state forests etc, Our states, constitution, stat governance.

Science: Food and material, moving things, magnetism, carbon and its compounds, sound, the world of the living, natural phenomenon and resources, pedagogy of science, animal nutrition, metal and non-metal

Social Science: history, geography, social and political science, pedagogical issues. Each subject further has sub-section including – The first farmers and herders, the first cities, early states, new ideas, the first empire, contacts with distant lands, political developments, culture and science, new kings and Kingdoms, sultans of Delhi, architecture, creation of an empire, earth in the solar system, globe, natural and human environment, resources and their types including natural and human, agriculture, living, democracy, state government, understanding media, unpacking gender, the Constitution, Parliamentary Government, social justice & the marginalized.

Rajasthan PTET 2019 is accepted by various colleges and universities for admission to BEd programmes. Whereas Pre BA BEd / B.Sc BEd 2019 will be used for admission to 4-year integrated BEd programmes as the name suggests.

