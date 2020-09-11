Rajasthan PTET 2020 admit card released, check direct link

Rajasthan PTET will be held on September 16. Representational image/ file

Rajasthan PTET 2020 admit card: The admit card for the Rajasthan pre-teacher education test (PTET) has been released. The hall ticket is available to download at the website- ptetdcb2020.org.

The PTET exam will be held on September 16. Around four lakh candidates have registered for the Rajasthan PTET examination. Out of which 3.27 lakh have registered for two years BEd course, while the rest 1.53 lakh is for the four-year B.A B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed programme.

Rajasthan PTET admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ptetdcb2020.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download.

PTET is being consisted of four sections — mental ability, teaching attitude and aptitude test, general awareness, and language proficiency (Hindi or English). There will be 50 questions from each of the sections. Every correct answer will be for three marks. The test will be held for three hours. The questions will be multiple choice or objective type. The exam will be held offline and candidates will have to encircle the right option.

