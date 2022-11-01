Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam 2022 result to be declared soon; here’s how to check

Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022: The Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) 2022 are expected to be released today at the official website — panjiyakpredeled.in.

According to the data provided by the state education minister, a total of 599294 candidates appeared in this examination.

Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website — panjiyakpredeled.in.

Step 2: Click on the Rajasthan Pre DELEd 2022 exam result link.

Step 3: Key in the required credentials to log in.

Step 4: Your result will be visible on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

प्री डी एल एड परीक्षा 2022 का परीक्षा परिणाम कल दिनांक 1 नवंबर 2022 को दोपहर बाद जारी किया जाएगा। इस परीक्षा में 599294 अभ्यार्थी सम्मलित हुए। — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) October 31, 2022

The announcement about the date and time of the Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam was done by the state education minister, Dr Bulaki Das Kalla through his official Twitter account. “The exam result of Pre D L Ed Exam 2022 will be released tomorrow on 1st November 2022 after noon,” he tweeted.