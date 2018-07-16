Rajasthan police constables recruitment exam 2018 results in August

The exam was conducted peacefully with no complaints of any unfair means being used anywhere. (representational image) The exam was conducted peacefully with no complaints of any unfair means being used anywhere. (representational image)

The Rajasthan Police Constable Examination was held peacefully on Saturday and Sunday to fill in 13,142 posts in the state, a top officer said. Internet services remained suspended for a second consecutive day on Sunday from 8 am to 5 pm to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations. Medical, banking, transport and logistics segment were also on a standstill.

According to Director General of Police OP Galhotra, the exam was held in four phases; two phases on Saturday and the remaining two on Sunday. It was conducted peacefully with no complaints of any unfair means being used anywhere.

He thanked the candidates and the institutes which helped in the fair conduct of exams and also the police force which helped in making the exercise a success. “A total of 7.50 lakh candidates appeared for the exam each day. The results will be announced in August,” he said.

Expressing his regret for taking the extreme decision of suspending internet services in the state, Galhotra said the decision was taken to ensure those who have worked hard should not suffer from a handful of miscreants who were looking to play a spoilsport.

“With a view to ensure complete security in the exam premises, a total of 14,000 police personnel were deployed at different exam centres,” Galhotra said. However, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Sachin Pilot condemned the suspension of internet services for two days.

He said that the state government has made a mockery of its own slogan of Digital India and “proved that it is unable to check its misuse” by suspending internet services.

