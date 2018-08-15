Rajasthan police constable result 2018 to release soon at police.Rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan police constable result 2018: The recruitment exam was held to fill 13,142 posts Rajasthan police constable result 2018: The recruitment exam was held to fill 13,142 posts

Rajasthan police constable result 2018: The result of Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment examination is expected to release this month on the official website, http://www.police.Rajasthan.gov.in. The answer key of the same was released in July and the exam was conducted on July 14 and July 15 at various centres across the state. The recruitment exam was held to fill 13,142 posts and about 7.50 lakh candidates appeared for the recruitment exam.

According to the Director General of Police OP Galhotra, the exam was held in four phases; two phases on Saturday and the remaining two on Sunday. It was conducted peacefully with no complaints of any unfair means being used anywhere. “With a view to ensure complete security in the exam premises, a total of 14,000 police personnel were deployed at different exam centres,” he added.

The online application was started in May last week and ended on June 14, 2018. In March, Rajasthan Police had cancelled the second leg of ongoing police constable recruitment exams due to various malpractices. The exams scheduled to held from March 20 to March 31 were postponed.

