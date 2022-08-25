scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Results 2021 Declared: Here’s how to check score, answer key

The qualifying applicants whose roll numbers will appear on the merit list are eligible for the physical tests (PET/PST) to be held later.

Rajasthan Government Police Recruitment Results 2021, Sarkari naukri, Sarkari result, Government jobsThe results issued by the Rajasthan Police are for the position Rajasthan Home Guard. (Representational image/ gettyimages.in)

The Rajasthan Police has today released the result for Rajasthan Police constable recruitment 2021. Along with the result, the final answer key has also been released. Candidates can check the result and final answer key ay the official website — police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The results issued by the Rajasthan Police are for the position Rajasthan Home Guard. The districts listed by the department are Banswara, Durgapur, Pratapgarh, GRP Jodhpur, (CB) Jaipur, MBC Banswara, MBC Kherwara, Bikaner.

Rajasthan Police constable recruitment 2021: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — police.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘Redirect to Rajasthan Police Recruitment Result’.

Step 3: Go to the relevant post and tap on the result link.

Step 4: The Rajasthan Constable Result 2021 will display on screen.

Step 5: Check by searching roll number, and download the result for future reference.

Results have also been published for multiple battalions such as Maharana Pratap Battalion RAC Pratapgarh, 14th Battalion RAC Pahadi Bharatpur, 5th Battalion RAC Jaipur, 4th Battalion RAC Jaipur, Hadi Rani Mahila Battalion RAC Ajmer, 3rd Battalion RAC Bikaner, 9th Battalion RAC Tonk, 2nd Battalion RAC Kota, 7th Battalion RAC Bikaner, 12th Battalion RAC Delhi.

The qualifying applicants whose roll numbers will appear on the merit list are eligible for the physical tests (PET/PST) to be held later.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 01:13:13 pm
