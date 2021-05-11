Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment 2019: Answey key released on official website 

The Rajasthan Police has released the answer key for the Rajasthan Police constable recruitment exam 2019. The exam was conducted for the vacancies of Constable General and Constable (Driver). The candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Police constable recruitment examination 2019 can check and download the answer key at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The total number of vacant posts is around 5,000. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST).

How to download answer key for Rajasthan Police constable exam 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website- police.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download answer key’ link

Step 3: Enter your credentials. Log in with your ID, password

Step 4: The answer key will appear on the screen, download for future purpose

The written exam consisted of 150 objective type questions for a total of 75 marks. The time duration of the exam was of two hours. For every correct answer, half mark will be awarded to the candidate and for every incorrect answer, 0.25 per cent marks will be deducted.