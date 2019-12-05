Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment 2019: Apply for 5000 posts, exam in February/March 2020

The application process will start 15 days after the publication of the notice and the exam will be conducted in the month of February/March 2020. (Representational Image). The application process will start 15 days after the publication of the notice and the exam will be conducted in the month of February/March 2020. (Representational Image).

Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment 2019: Department of Police, Rajasthan has released an official notification inviting applications to fill constable posts. Interested candidates should apply on the official website of Rajasthan Police –police.rajasthan.gov.in. The total number of vacant posts is 5,000.

According to the official notification, the application process will start 15 days after the publication of the notice and the exam will be conducted in February/March 2020. The exam will be conducted in the offline mode.

Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment 2019: Dates to remember

Notification release date: December 4, 2019

Online application starts: December 19, 2019 (Tentative)

Online application ends: January 19, 2020 (Tentative)

Examination date: February/March 2020

Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment 2019: Application fee

General/OBC category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. SC/ST and reserved category candidates will have to shell out Rs 350.

Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age limit: Constable general category male candidates should not be born before January 2, 1997 and not after January 1, 2002 while for women category it is January 2, 1992 to January 1, 2002. For constable driver male, the candidates should not be born before January 2, 1992 to January 1, 2002. For constable driver female, the candidates should not be born before January 2, 1989 and not later than January 1, 2002. However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms.

Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST). The written exam will consist of 150 objective type questions for a total of 75 marks. The time duration of the exam is of two hours. For every correct answer, half marks will be awarded to the candidate and for every incorrect answer, 25 per cent marks will be deducted.

Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates will be able to apply online on the official website from December 19, 2019 (tentative) to January 19, 2020 (tentative).

