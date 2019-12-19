Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment 2019: Application process for 5,000 posts begins today, check details

According to the notification released, the exam will be conducted in February/March 2020 in the offline mode. (Representational Image) According to the notification released, the exam will be conducted in February/March 2020 in the offline mode. (Representational Image)

Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment 2019: Department of Police, Rajasthan will start the online registration process for filling up constable posts from today. The notification was released on December 4, 2019 and interested candidates should apply by visiting the official website of Rajasthan Police –police.rajasthan.gov.in. The total number of vacant posts is 5,000.

According to the notification released, the exam will be conducted in February/March 2020 in the offline mode. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment 2019: Dates to remember

Online application starts: December 19, 2019

Online application ends: January 19, 2020

Examination date: February/March 2020

Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment 2019: Application fee

General/OBC category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. SC/ST and reserved category candidates will have to shell out Rs 350.

Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website-police.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Recruitments’ under ‘Recruitment and Results’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new web page.

Step 4: Click on the link that says, ‘ Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2018’

Step 5: Login using your credentials. New candidates should register.

Step 6: Fill your application form, pay the application fee and download for future reference.

Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST). The written exam will be conducted for 75 marks and will consist of 150 questions. The time duration of the exam will be two hours.

