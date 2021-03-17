scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Rajasthan Police Constable PET/ PMT admit card 2019 released, here’s how to download

Rajasthan Police Constable admit card 2019: The physical endurance test is scheduled to be held on March 24. Download hall ticket at police.rajasthan.gov.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 17, 2021 1:37:50 pm
PET 1200 Download hall ticket at the websites- police.rajasthan.gov.in, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. Representational image/ file

Rajasthan Police Constable admit card 2019: The admit card for the Rajasthan Police Constable physical endurance test (PET), physical measurement test (PMT) has been released. The candidates who had appeared in the recruitment exam can download the hall ticket through the website- police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The physical endurance test is scheduled to be held on March 24.

Rajasthan Police Constable admit card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- police.rajasthan.gov.in



Step 2: Click on the ‘download PET/ PMT admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter your application number/ date of birth

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST). The written exam will be conducted for 75 marks and will consist of 150 questions. The time duration of the exam will be two hours.

The selected candidates will be hired for 5,000 constable vacancies in the state police

