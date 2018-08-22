Rajasthan Police Constable NBC Banswara written test 2018 admit card released at police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable NBC Banswara admit card 2018: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 27. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 27.

Rajasthan Police Constable NBC Banswara admit card 2018: The e-admit card for the Rajasthan Police constable written examination for NBC Banswara has been released. All those candidates who will be appearing for the same can download their respective cards from the official website, http://www.recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in and police.rajasthan.gov.in. Through the recruitment, a total of 623 vacancies will be filled. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 27. The online application was started in May last week and ended on June 14, 2018.

Also, the result of Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment examination was declared yesterday. The exam was conducted on July 14 and July 15 at various centres across the state to fill in 13,142 posts in the state A total of 7.50 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam each day. The recruitment exam was held to fill 13,142 posts.

Rajasthan Police NBC Banswara admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: In the provided fields, enter your digital identity number (SSOID/ username)

Step 3: Click on login

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout of the same

