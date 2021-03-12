Rajasthan Police constable exam result 2020 released, here’s how to check

March 12, 2021 5:20:09 pm
Rajasthan Police constable exam result 2020: The result for Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment exam has been released. The candidates who had appeared in the recruitment exam can check and download the result through the official websites- police.rajasthan.gov.in, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.
Over 17 lakh candidates had appeared in the recruitment exam that was held from November 6 to 8 last year.
राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा 2020-21~
6 यूनिट्स के परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित कर दिये गए हैं। अभ्यर्थी राजस्थान पुलिस की वेबसाइट https://t.co/Fkk874zHmT पर देख सकते हैं।#RajasthanPolice #ConstableExamResults @DIPRRajasthan @RajCMO pic.twitter.com/erhx6uxYcg
— Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) March 12, 2021
Rajasthan Police constable exam result 2020: Steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- police.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Rajasthan Police Constable exam’ result link
Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen
Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.
The recruitment exam was conducted for a total 5,000 vacancies. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST).
