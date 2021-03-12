scorecardresearch
Friday, March 12, 2021
Rajasthan Police constable exam result 2020 released, here’s how to check

Rajasthan Police constable exam result 2020: Over 17 lakh candidates had appeared in the constable exam that was held from November 6 to 8. Check result at police.rajasthan.gov.in, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
March 12, 2021 5:20:09 pm
rajasthan-constable-1200Rajasthan Police constable exam result 2020 available at police.rajasthan.gov.in, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. File

Rajasthan Police constable exam result 2020: The result for Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment exam has been released. The candidates who had appeared in the recruitment exam can check and download the result through the official websites- police.rajasthan.gov.in, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

Over 17 lakh candidates had appeared in the recruitment exam that was held from November 6 to 8 last year.

Rajasthan Police constable exam result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- police.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Rajasthan Police Constable exam’ result link

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment exam was conducted for a total 5,000 vacancies. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST).

