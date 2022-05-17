scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Rajasthan Police constable exam cancelled after paper leak

The paper was leaked shortly before the second shift of the exam on May 14.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
May 17, 2022 10:38:47 am
answer keyRajasthan Police had conducted the written examination for the post of constable from May 13 to May 16. File.

A paper for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam has been cancelled after it was leaked, police said on Tuesday.

The paper was leaked shortly before the second shift of the exam on May 14. Its screenshot was taken and leaked from an exam center in Jhotwara town here.

According to the police headquarters, during the second shift of the examination on May 14, the envelope of the paper was opened before time by the centre superintendent of Diwakar Public School, Jaipur.

The paper on this shift will be conducted again. The decision was taken on Monday, police said. A case has also been registered in connection with the paper leak, they added.

Rajasthan Police had conducted the written examination for the post of constable from May 13 to May 16.

