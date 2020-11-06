Rajasthan Police constable exam begins, follow these guidelines

Rajasthan Police constable recruitment exam will be held till November 8. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Rajasthan Police constable exam 2020: The Rajasthan Police recruitment exam for the post of constable has started from today. Over 17 lakh candidates have applied to appear for the exam which will be held till November 8. The exam is held at over 600 exam centres across the state.

Due to COVID-19, the candidates appearing at the exam need to follow certain COVID-19 guidelines, using hand sanitisers, wearing face masks. Without it, they will not be allowed to enter the exam centres. The exams will be held in two shifts — the first shift from 9 am to 11 am, and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Rajasthan Police constable recruitment exam 2020: Follow these guidelines

1. Candidates should wear their own face mask and need to carry sanitiser as well as their own transparent bottle of water.

2. Candidates need to maintain a space of at least six feet from each other at all times. Queue manager/ropes and floor marks will be arranged outside the test centre. Candidates are to follow the instructions provided by test centre staff.

3. The candidates required to sanitise their hands before entry into the centre. The candidate also needs to undertake the COVID-19 self-declaration.

4. Candidates need to carry essential documents like admit card, Aadhaar card/ pan card, other necessary documents, without it, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

5. Candidates should not carry any electronic gadgets — mobile phones, iPads, pen drives, hard disks, calculators etc.

6. The biometric/ thump impression of the candidates will be used for attendance.

The total number of vacant posts is 5,000. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST). The written exam will be conducted for 75 marks and will consist of 150 questions. The time duration of the exam will be two hours.

