Rajasthan Police Constable exam answer key 2018 released at police.Rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable answer key 2018: The answer keys for the Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment examination has been released on the official website http://www.police.Rajasthan.gov.in. The answer key will be displayed until 11:59 pm on July 22. All those candidates who had registered for the same may download and check the answer keys. The examination was held peacefully on July 14 and July 15 at various centres across the state.

A total of 7.50 lakh candidates appeared for the exam each day. The results will be announced in August. According to Director General of Police OP Galhotra, the exam was held in four phases; two phases on Saturday and the remaining two on Sunday. It was conducted peacefully with no complaints of any unfair means being used anywhere.

Rajasthan Police Constable answer key 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Rajasthan Police Constable answer key 2018’ link

Step 3: The answer keys will be displayed

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

In case the candidates wish to raise objections against questions of question paper provided to him, they can do so by login through their registration number and fill the form.

