Rajasthan Police Constable admit card 2018 released, download at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable admit card 2018: The admit card for Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment examination has been released yesterday, on July 9, on the official website recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. All those candidates who had registered for the same may download their respective cards from the website itself. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 14 and July 15 in various centres across the state.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Police had released a notification to fill 13,142 constable vacancies. The online application was started in May last week and ended on June 14, 2018.

Rajasthan Police admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: In the provided fields, rnter your registration number and other details

Step 4: Click in submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

In March, Rajasthan Police had cancelled the second leg of ongoing police constable recruitment exams due to various malpractices. The exams scheduled to held from March 20 to March 31 were postponed. Earlier, the Rajasthan police had invited application to fill 5390 vacancies for constables. The state’s Special Operation Group (SOG) also arrested people for facilitating cheating during the recruitment exam

“It was also learnt that they used some oil to make the fake thumbprint last for at least one hour. Candidates managed to cheat the biometric attendance system,” Mishra said.

