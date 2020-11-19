Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2020: Last date to submit objection on answer key extended, check details

Rajasthan Police constable exam 2020: The candidates can raise their objections on answer key till November 19 at police.rajasthan.gov.in. File

Rajasthan Police constable exam 2020: The last date to submit objection on the Rajasthan Police constable exam answer key has been extended till November 19. “The online window to raise objections on answer key will be closed at midnight on November 19,” the notification mentioned.

Earlier, the answer key was released on November 13, and the candidates were given time till till November 15 to raise objection. The candidates can visit the official website – police.rajasthan.gov.in to check further details. The recruitment exam was held from November 6 to 8.

Rajasthan Police constable exam 2020: How to download, raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website- police.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download answer key’ link

Step 3: Enter your credentials- log in id, password, answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: If you have any objections on answer key, click on objection window link

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment exam was conducted for a total of 5,000 vacancies. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd