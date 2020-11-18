Rajasthan Police constable exam 2020 answer key released, here’s how to raise objections

Check Rajasthan Police constable exam answer key at police.rajasthan.gov.in. File

Rajasthan Police constable exam 2020: The answer key of the Rajasthan Police constable exam has been released, the candidates who have appeared in the exam can download and raise their objections on answer key till November 15. The candidates can do the same through the website- police.rajasthan.gov.in. “The login to form will be available only between 13-11-2020 00 Hours 00 Minutes to 15-11-2020 23 Hours 55 minutes,” the notification mentioned.

The recruitment exam was earlier held from November 6 to 8.

Rajasthan Police constable exam 2020: How to download, raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website- police.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download answer key’ link

Step 3: Enter your credentials- log in id, password, answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: If you have any objections on answer key, click on objection window link

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment exam was conducted for a total 5,000 vacancies. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd