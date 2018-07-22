Rajasthan police constable exam 2018: Result to be out soon at police.Rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan police constable exam 2018: The exam was conducted on July 14 and July 15 at various centres. The exam was conducted on July 14 and July 15 at various centres.

Rajasthan police constable exam 2018: The result of Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment examination will shortly be declared on the official website, www.police.Rajasthan.gov.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the website itself, once released. The answer key of the same has already been released and can be viewed until 11:59 pm today, July 22. The exam was conducted on July 14 and July 15 at various centres across the state to fill in 13,142 posts in the state A total of 7.50 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam each day.

According to Director General of Police OP Galhotra, the exam was held in four phases; two phases on Saturday and the remaining two on Sunday. It was conducted peacefully with no complaints of any unfair means being used anywhere. “With a view to ensure complete security in the exam premises, a total of 14,000 police personnel were deployed at different exam centres,” he added.

In case the candidates wish to raise objections against questions of question paper provided to him, they can do so by login through their registration number and fill the form.

The online application was started in May last week and ended on June 14, 2018. In March, Rajasthan Police had cancelled the second leg of ongoing police constable recruitment exams due to various malpractices. The exams scheduled to held from March 20 to March 31 were postponed.

