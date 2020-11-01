Rajasthan Police Constable admit card to release today, here’s how to download

Raj Police Admit Card 2020: Download hall ticket at the websites- police.rajasthan.gov.in, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. Representational image/ file

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2020: The admit card for Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment exam will be released on November 1. The candidates who will appear in the recruitment exam can download the hall ticket through the websites- police.rajasthan.gov.in, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment exam will be held from November 6 to 8, which was earlier scheduled in February/ March.

Rajasthan Police Constable admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official websites- police.rajasthan.gov.in/ recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter your application number/ date of birth

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST). The written exam will be conducted for 75 marks and will consist of 150 questions. The time duration of the exam will be two hours.

The selected candidates will be hired for 5,000 constable vacancies in state police.

