Rajasthan Police constable 2021 answer key released; how to download, raise objections

Rajasthan police recruitment board has released the answer key for the state police constable recruitment exam 2021. The written exam was conducted on July 2. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the answer key at the official website – police.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates who want to raise challenges against the answers given in the answer key between July 4 to July 7, till 11:59 pm. All objections will have to raised only through the online portal and a supporting document has to be submitted as proof.

Rajasthan Police constable 2021 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – police.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on answer key link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Access the answer key

Step 5: Raise challenge (if any) against the given answer

Step 6: Download answer key for future reference

The written exam was conducted on July 2 and the admit card was released on June 28. After receiving the challenges, the department will revise the answer key and the final result will be declared based on the same.