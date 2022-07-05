scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Must Read

Rajasthan Police constable 2021 answer key released; how to download, raise objections

Candidates who want to raise challenges against the answers given in the answer key between July 4 to July 7, till 11:59 pm

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
July 5, 2022 1:56:42 pm
Rajasthan constable answer keyCandidates who appeared in the exam can check the answer key at the official website - police.rajasthan.gov.in (Representative Image)

Rajasthan police recruitment board has released the answer key for the state police constable recruitment exam 2021. The written exam was conducted on July 2. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the answer key at the official website – police.rajasthan.gov.in

Read |SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021 declared, Tier II exam in August

Candidates who want to raise challenges against the answers given in the answer key between July 4 to July 7, till 11:59 pm. All objections will have to raised only through the online portal and a supporting document has to be submitted as proof. 

Rajasthan Police constable 2021 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – police.rajasthan.gov.in

Best of Express Premium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav factionPremium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav faction
In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes...Premium
In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes...
C Raja Mohan writes: With China’s expanding influence, Asia is also...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: With China’s expanding influence, Asia is also...
BJP’s Pasmanda Muslims outreach plan after PM message a new worry f...Premium
BJP’s Pasmanda Muslims outreach plan after PM message a new worry f...
More Premium Stories >>

Step 2: On the homepage, click on answer key link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Access the answer key

Step 5: Raise challenge (if any) against the given answer

Step 6: Download answer key for future reference

The written exam was conducted on July 2 and the admit card was released on June 28. After receiving the challenges, the department will revise the answer key and the final result will be declared based on the same. 

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 05: Latest News
Advertisement